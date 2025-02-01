Watch live scene of Philadelphia plane crash as six feared dead after air ambulance crashes into homes

Lucy Leeson
·1 min read

Warning: This livestream may include some distressing scenes of footage.

Watch a live scene of from the site of the Philadelphia plane crash on Saturday (1 February), as six people, including a child, are feared dead after air ambulance crashed into homes.

A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.

The Mexican government said all those on the plane were Mexican nationals. It is unclear whether anyone on the ground was injured.

The child was a girl on her way home with a final destination of Tijuana, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance told CNN. Her mother was also aboard, he said.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro told a press conference at the crash scene that "we know there will be loss in this region”.

