Watch live: Smoke rises in Lebanon as Israel vows Iran will ‘pay a price’ for missiles

Watch a live feed overlooking Beirut's skyline after Israel renewed its bombardment early on Wednesday, 2 October, of the city's southern suburbs.

At least a dozen airstrikes were launched against what Israel said were "terrorist targets" belonging to Hezbollah as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to spiral out of control.

It came after Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge on Iran after it fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters before explosions caused by Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said hypersonic missiles had been used for the first time in the attack. In April, Tehran launched around 110 missiles at Israel.

UK defence secretary John Healey said British troops “played their part” in preventing further escalation across the Middle East, without elaborating on what exactly they did.