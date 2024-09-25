Watch live: Starmer addresses 79th UN General Assembly as Middle East tensions rise and Ukraine war rages

Watch live as world leaders take part in the 79th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate on Wednesday 25 September.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a speech later in the day on conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.

The prime minister is in New York for the General Assembly this week, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also present his plan for the next stage of the war to his allies.

Sir Keir has suggested the UK will listen carefully to Mr Zelensky’s demands for military aid, and said that Kyiv’s desire to use western missiles to strike targets in Russia will not be the “sole issue” in their “victory plan”.

The US and UK have so far refused to give Ukraine permission to use the missiles they have supplied against targets in Russia, despite repeated pleas from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has said that he is having to fight with his hands tied because he is unable to use the weapons to strike Russian airfields and military facilities which Vladimir Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missiles and drones.