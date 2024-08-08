Watch live: Stormont recalled after far-right rioting in Belfast

Watch live as Stormont is recalled on Thursday, 8 August, as Northern Ireland politicians discuss far-right rioting seen in Belfast over the weekend.

MLAs have returned from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violence on the city's streets.

It comes as the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is set to lead a rally outside Parliament Buildings in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following the disorder.

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast.

Further disorder on Wednesday night saw officers come under attack in east Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it has asked for support, submitting a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support their operation.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill called for political leaders to speak with “one voice” following scenes of violent disorder.

Far-right violence erupted in England and Northern Ireland following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport.

It came after the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.