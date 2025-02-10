Watch live: Super Bowl 2025 press conferences after Eagles defeat Chiefs

Watch a live press conference after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, 9 February.

Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles' defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat.

Tom Brady provided a brutal assessment of the Chiefs after the crushing defeat.

The NFL legend, who won the Super Bowl seven times from 10 games, has been compared with Mahomes when discussing the greatest quarterback in the sport’s history.

In the build-up to the game in New Orleans, the Fox commentator highlighted the risk for Mahomes should he lose: “If you don't win, you're 3-2 in Super Bowls, and it's not a great feeling and there is a lot of pressure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Eagles dominated on Sunday night from the first quarter, running out 40-22 winners to deliver a major setback to the Chiefs, with Brady warning Mahomes that he may never get over the loss.

“I think about, unfortunately, the three losses more than the seven wins, it hurts to lose this game,” Brady said during the Fox broadcast. “That loss to the Giants was 17 years ago, I still haven't lived it down as you care so deeply, I know the Chiefs do as well, Patrick too.

“I remember when I lost to the Giants in 2007, I got on the bus after the game, it was just devastating, I couldn't speak for the rest of the night. I just always remember waking up, that was a nightmare, that game didn't happen? It's a difficult feeling to have, but if there's anybody who can rebound it's Patrick Mahomes.”