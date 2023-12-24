Watch live: Surfing Santas hit the waves for a Christmas tradition in Florida

Ever wonder what Santa does before he has to deliver gifts to kids around the world?

While many assume he's spending his Christmas Eve morning making sure everything's in order, he's actually taking in some much needed sun. After all, the North Pole is rather cold.

"Before Santa delivers toys and gifts, he’s been breaking away to catch some waves on Christmas Eve morning. Pretty cool, right?" an announcement for the annual Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Florida read.

Watch live as hundreds of surfers hit the waves decked in Christmas attire.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. At noon, surfers will gather for a "paddle out" ceremony to honor the life of singer Jimmy Buffett.

A family outing turned massive event

The uniquely Florida tradition began as a family outing in 2009 and quickly grew to be "an annual event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for local charities and draws surfing and Christmas enthusiasts from all over the planet," according to its website.

The celebration raises over $100,000 for local charities such as the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, which helps people diagnosed with cancer traveling to seek treatments.

In recent years, the event has grown to feature more than 800 Surfing Santas and nearly 10,000 spectators.

"The Surfing Santas are sure to set more records in the holiday sun this year. There will undoubtedly be sights unseen before on beaches anywhere else in the world," the site read.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live: Surfing Santas hit the waves for Florida's Christmas tradition