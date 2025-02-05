Watch live: Swedish police on scene of deadly shooting at Örebro school

Watch live from Sweden on Wednesday (5 February) as police continue to investigate a mass shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm.

Eleven people were killed on Tuesday. Police said the gunman was believed to be among those who died and a search for other possible victims was continuing at the school.

Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the gunman was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism.

Teachers and students described hearing gunshots as they barricaded themselves in classrooms or ran for shelter after the alarm was raised on campus.

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said a person opened the door to her classroom and shouted to everyone to get out."I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said.

"Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”