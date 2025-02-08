Watch live: Three Israeli hostages released by Hamas in fifth ceasefire exchange

Watch as three Israeli hostages are released by Hamas on Saturday, 8 February, in a fifth exchange as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy would be released, Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a Telegram post.

In return, 90 Palestinians, including nine serving life sentences and 81 serving long-term sentences, are to be released.

Under the ceasefire deal that halted more than 15 months of conflict, 33 hostages held by the Palestinian militants in Gaza are to be freed in the first six weeks of the truce in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees, many of whom have been serving life sentences in Israel.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, are detained by Israel without charge. Fifteen hostages, including the five Thai workers, and 400 Palestinians have so far been exchanged.