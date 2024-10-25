Watch live: Trump campaigns in Austin ahead of Joe Rogan interview

Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in Austin, Texas, on Friday, 25 October.

The former president is expected to speak at a private airport as he travels to the state to record a podcast episode with Joe Rogan.

It comes after thirteen former officials from the Republican nominee's adminstration issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will appear alongside Beyonce in Houston, Texas, as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.

The vice president held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday at which she was joined on stage before a packed crowd by Barack Obama, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen.

Mr Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants and lying about how many people had attended his stage-managed McDonald’s shift.

He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.