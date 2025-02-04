Watch live: Trump's tariff threats debated by EU ministers as global trade war kicks off

Watch live as European Union ministers meet in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (4 February) to discuss Donald Trump's threat of US tariffs on EU exports.

In comments overnight on Monday, the US president suggested he is poised to expand his tariff regime to the UK and the EU, but added that he thinks a deal can be done with Britain.

Mr Trump agreed to suspend his aggressive tariff hike against Mexico and Canada by one month after speaking with his counterparts in both nations, but threatened Chinese tariffs went ahead at 12.01amET on Tuesday.

In response to the 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, China announced a package of tariffs on a range of American products.

Sir Keir Starmer downplayed Mr Trump's threats to impose tariffs on the EU and UK, which caused EU and US stock markets to tumble on Monday.

"It’s early days and I think what’s really important is open and strong trading relations,” Sir Keir said during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“That’s been the basis of my discussions with President Trump and I know that intense US-EU discussions are planned.”