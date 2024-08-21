Watch: Delegates arrive at Chicago’s United Center as Obama set to speak on day two of DNC

Watch as delegates arrived at the United Center in Chicago, on the second day of the Democratic National Convention.

Barack Obama endorsed the presidential bid of his longtime political ally Kamala Harris on Tuesday night (20 August) in a high-profile speech aimed at boosting her new and untested challenge.

At 63, Mr Obama is keen to influence his party behind the scenes and maintains a legacy and a voice that loom large in moments of crisis, including during the messy deliberations that ultimately led Joe Biden to step out of the race and endorse Ms Harris, 59.

Nearly eight years after the end of his presidency, Mr Obama remains one of the most popular Democrats in the country, eclipsing Ms Harris and the current administration, public opinion polls show.

In his speech, the former president outlined what he believes will lift Ms Harris to victory and warned Democrats about the tough task they face over the next 11 weeks.

President Biden, meanwhile, took centre stage on Monday, the convention’s opening night, drawing an extended standing ovation from the party faithful and, even with five months left in office, delivering a farewell speech to the party he has served for half a century.