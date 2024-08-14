Lettuce stunt activists trying to suppress free speech, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss was initially unaware that the banner had appeared above her head

Liz Truss has accused activists who ambushed an event to promote her book with a lettuce stunt of suppressing free speech.

The former prime minister walked off stage at Beccles Public Hall in Suffolk on Tuesday after a remote-controlled banner was lowered, bearing an image of the vegetable that famously outlasted her time in No 10.

Ms Truss, who lost her seat at the general election last month, was prime minister for just 49 days before a backlash to her mini-budget from the market and Tory MPs forced her resignation.

In the final days of her premiership, the Daily Star newspaper launched a live stream of a lettuce to chart its decay against her decline, with the lettuce ultimately winning the contest.

The former MP for South West Norfolk was promoting her book, Ten Years to Save the West, when the banner appeared behind her. Along with the picture of the lettuce, it had the caption: “I crashed the economy.”

Ms Truss was initially oblivious to the stunt until a man walked on to the stage and tapped her on the shoulder to gain her attention.

Shuffling her papers as she looked up at the lettuce, Ms Truss declared: “That’s not funny” before walking off with an aide to a smattering of applause.

Writing on X on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Truss said: “What happened last night was not funny.

“Far-Left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won’t stand for it.”

Liz Truss appeared oblivious to the banner until it was pointed out to her

Led By Donkeys, a Left-wing activist group which in June interrupted a campaign rally by Nigel Farage with a Vladimir Putin banner, was quick to claim credit for the practical joke.

The group wrote on X: “We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny.”

Ms Truss has previously dismissed the video of the lettuce as “puerile”, “a bit playground” and “not particularly funny”.

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old endorsed Donald Trump in the US election.

Moments before the lettuce sign was lowered behind her, she said: “I support Trump and I want him to win.

“It’s what I was saying a bit about incumbents. I think the average American is not doing well and people do vote on… I think it was Bill Clinton’s adviser who said,‘It’s the economy, stupid.’ So I think he [Trump] probably will win.”

Ms Truss has criticised Joe Biden, claiming he has showed “weakness” on the global stage. She said Republicans were more “pro-Britain” and would be able to deliver “peace through strength”.

A staunch supporter of arming Ukraine against Russia, she insisted earlier this year that the Republicans would not abandon Kyiv, despite Mr Trump’s past remarks on the conflict.

Liz Truss left the stage abruptly after being alerted to the banner

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Truss had praised Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, for his steadfast defence of “free speech” on the platform.

The European Union’s tech tsar had suggested Mr Musk’s site played a role in disinformation that fuelled the recent far-Right riots across the UK.

Some British politicians, including Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, have called for strengthened online safety laws in the aftermath of the unrest.

Ms Truss said: “I am appalled by the attacks on free speech in Britain and Europe.

“We can’t be truly free without free speech. Good for Elon Musk and X for standing up to these bullies.”

Replying to her post, Mr Musk told the former prime minister: “Thank you for your support.”