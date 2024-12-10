Watch: Luigi Mangione shouts ‘this is an insult to the American people’ as he is escorted into court

The man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive screamed “this is an insult to the intelligence of the American people” as he was escorted into court wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday after a five-day manhunt for the killer of Brian Thompson.

On Tuesday, he was facing a hearing over whether he can be taken to New York, where the homicide took place, to face murder charges.

As he was being escorted into a courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Mr Mangione shouted: “It’s an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience.”

Luigi Mangione is escorted into the courthouse - Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America

Police officers then bundled him through an open door.

A manifesto allegedly written by Mr Mangione and found in his backpack criticised “parasites” in the health insurance industry.