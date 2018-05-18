How to watch Major League Baseball online without cable

If you’re looking to cut the cord by canceling your cable subscription but don’t want to miss out on your favorite Major League Baseball team’s games, that’s entirely understandable. Thanks to a number of streaming options, not only do you have multiple ways to catch your games, but you might even find more games than you would with a traditional cable subscription, depending on the package.

What you’ll want to opt for depends on if all you’re looking for is MLB, or if you’d like some additional sports or other programming as well. We’ll start off with the more focused options, then move to more general ones later on in this article.

Streaming services

MLB.TV

how to watch mlb online tv logo

If all you care about is baseball, then MLB.TV is what you’ll want to try first. For $25 per month or $116 per year, you’ll be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand in HD quality. If you’re only interested in a single team, you can opt for the single team package for $90 per year. This service is subject to the same blackout restrictions as many pay-TV packages, but you’ll be able to watch archived games 90 minutes after they’re finished airing. MLB.TV is available on a vast array of devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles, and smart TVs from LG, Panasonic, and Samsung.

Sling TV

how to watch mlb online sling tv logo

Sling TV is currently the most popular live TV streaming service, mainly because it’s so customizable. While Sling will cover most of your baseball needs, it won’t cover all of them. Most of the channels that air MLB games are available via the service, including ESPN, TBS, Fox (assuming Sling TV carries your local affiliate), and Fox Sports. There are two caveats: The first is that ESPN channels are only available in Sling Orange, and Fox networks are only available in Sling Blue, so you’ll need to subscribe to both for $40 per month. The second is that the MLB Network isn’t currently available via any Sling TV package, so you won’t be able to watch every televised game. Sling TV is available for a wide variety of devices. For all the details, see our guide to Sling TV.

DirecTV Now

how to watch nfl games online version 1505344142 directv now logo white