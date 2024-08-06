Watch: Man knocked to the ground by police shield during riot

Click here to view this content.

A man was knocked to the ground by a police officer carrying a riot shield during a night of violence in Plymouth, footage shows.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers wearing full riot gear and carrying protective shields are seen standing in a line when a man wearing a pink T-shirt approaches them.

As he stumbles towards the officers, one strikes him with a shield and the man appears to briefly lose his balance. The footage shows him then face the officer once more before being hit again, losing his footing and then dropping to the floor.

Several witnesses of the incident can be heard shouting complaints with one asking: “Is he alright?” Others try to help the rioter to his feet. However, the man remains on the floor.

A firework launched from elsewhere then appears to be fired towards the officers marshalling the scene.

The incident happened on Monday during a night of violence in which three police officers were injured in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said six people were arrested on Monday night with two members of the public taken to hospital. The force deployed 150 officers in the city centre where two protest groups formed.

A spokesman for the force said: “We have made six arrests following events in Plymouth today [Monday 5 August]. Specialist officers were deployed to the Guildhall in the city centre at around 3.30pm today.

“During the evening, we saw levels of violence across the city and several officers sustained minor injuries as a result. A number of members of the public were also injured, with two conveyed to hospital.

“Our approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who were intent on committing public order or criminal offences, have and will be dealt with robustly. This is the style of policing that we have delivered and what our communities expect.

“Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly safe and reduce anti-social behaviour.”

The disorder comes after the killings of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July in Southport, which has sparked a wave of unrest across the country.