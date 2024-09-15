Watch: Melania Trump warns FBI raid on her Mar-a-Lago home is a red flag to all Americans

Melania Trump has said that the FBI raid on her Florida home of Mar-a-Lago was a “warning to all Americans” in a rare video statement.

The former First Lady broke her silence on the sweeping 2022 search of the private members’ club, saying: “I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government”.

The video was the second Mrs Trump has put out in the last week to promote her forthcoming book after keeping a low public profile while her husband seeks to reclaim the White House.

“The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings,” she said in a narrated video, set to music and accompanied with images of the Trumps’ sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“This is not just my story, it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

The clip closed with an image of her memoir, Melania, which will be released on Oct 1.

It appears to be the first time Mrs Trump has spoken about the August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, during which FBI agents recovered at least 300 classified documents, including US secrets that may have come from spies.

The former president had faced 40 charges over allegedly mishandling classified records and obstructing the government’s efforts to seize them.

He called the case against him “politically motivated”. It was dismissed in July by a federal judge, but that ruling is being appealed.

Trump, 78, said after the raid that his 54-year-old wife felt “very violated” by the FBI search.

He revealed in 2022 that agents had even searched through the former First Lady’s wardrobe.

“She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing,” he said at the time.

“They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else,” he said, adding “and it wasn’t left the way they found it”.

Last week, Mrs Trump also released a video calling into question the official account of the assassination attempt on her husband.

She said “we need to uncover the truth” about the July 13 shooting which was criticised as a serious failure by the US Secret Service, adding “there is definitely more to this story”.

“Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth,” she said.