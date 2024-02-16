WATCH: Mild Friday 50s and overcast, quick system bring rain chance overnight into Saturday, colder and blustery weekend

Local Journalism Initiative

The Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Alta. is rerouting residents to water standpipes near its Beaver Mines and Cowley stations for fills of potable water. In one of the latest examples of senseless vandalism in the community, the coin box on the standpipe in Pincher Creek was damaged last week in an obvious attempt to get money from the sealed unit. With its Pronghorn Avenue location now out of commission, the MD has reopened its two remaining standpipes. Both were closed off this past summ