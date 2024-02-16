WATCH: Mild Friday 50s and overcast, quick system bring rain chance overnight into Saturday, colder and blustery weekend

Storyful
Snow barreled through Spanish Ship Bay, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, February 13, as a nor’easter arrived in the region.According to local reports, numerous schools were closed Wednesday, February 14, following the heavy snowfall, which was expected to continue in more northern areas of the province.The nor’easter follows a historic storm which brought as much as 150 cm (5 feet) of snow to parts of Nova Scotia in early February.Ryan Kaiser recorded this footage of snow whipping around, and wrote that he’s “only seen rates [of snowfall] like this probably twice before. Incredible.” Credit: Ryan Kaiser via Storyful