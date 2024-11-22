Watch: Minister fails four times to say how many farms will be hit by inheritance tax raid

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Paymaster General, floundered as he was pressed by BBC Question Time’s Fiona Bruce - BBC

A Government minister has failed four times to say how many farms will be affected by its inheritance tax raid.

Nick Thomas–Symonds, the Paymaster General, floundered as he was pressed by BBC Question Time’s Fiona Bruce on how many farms would be impacted by the tax levy.

The measure, which was announced in last month’s Budget, will see 20 per cent inheritance tax imposed on farm assets worth more than £1 million from April 2026.

Critics say the policy, dubbed the “tractor tax” by campaigners, would lead to the break-up of many family farms by forcing farmers to sell land in order to pay.

Defending the policy on Question Time on Thursday, the Labour minister was unable to say how many farms, in total, would be impacted by the change.

"The government... made a £5bn investment in farming… the single biggest investment in sustainable food production in this country's history"



Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds defends the Budget and says the Government is dedicated to protecting farmers#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/jeCXmoZ6it — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 21, 2024

He said: “The Government figure is about 27 per cent of the total. Per year it’s around about 500 [farms] overall.

Pushed on how many farms would be affected by the policy, in total, Mr Thomas-Symonds repeated the 27 per cent figure, leading Ms Bruce to turn to the audience, asking: “Have I got an answer to that?”

The Cabinet Office minister repeated: “The figure that we rely upon, which comes from the Treasury, is 27 per cent of the total.”

Ms Bruce asked for a fourth time before receiving the same answer of 27 per cent, leading her to propose her own estimate of 54,000 farms.

"These businesses are getting handed down, so they are very cash poor… they are only asset rich if they sell"



Former NFU president Minette Batters says farmers affected by the inheritance tax changes cannot afford it, and that the "policy and rhetoric" don't match#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/FLjwkFt3mf — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 21, 2024

Mr Thomas-Symonds avoided responding to the estimate, stating: “Nobody is saying this is an easy decision but we have had to balance up.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Government denied claims that it was watering down the policy after it was reported that it was considering changing gifting rules for over-80s to mean they do not have to live an additional seven years.

The Treasury has denied it is making any changes to the policy, which the Government has vociferously defended since it was introduced in the Budget despite the outcry.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We remain committed to fully implementing the policy and are not considering mitigations.”