Watch: Moment armed gunmen ambush prison van and free ‘France’s most wanted man’

Security footage has captured the moment gunmen ambushed a prison van and freed a convicted drug trafficker dubbed “France’s most wanted man”.

Two police officers were killed as the police van and another police vehicle came under attack from “heavy weapons” on Tuesday. Two others remain in a “life-threatening” critical condition.

CCTV images from the A145 motorway near Rouen in northern France showed a black car swerving around oncoming traffic before ramming into the front of a prison van.

The car traps the van against the vehicle behind it at a toll gate before a group of hooded individuals emerge and surround the vehicle.

Mohamed Amra, 30, who reports say was the head of a narcotics network and nicknamed "La Mouche" (The Fly)

They appear to fire shots at the officers inside the van before forcing open the side door to free Mohamed Amra, 30, who reports say was the head of a narcotics network.

A massive manhunt is now underway to catch the escapee, who is nicknamed “La Mouche” (The Fly), and was being transferred from Rouen to a prison in Evreux.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, condemned the attack which “comes to a shock to us all” while his prime minister Gabriel Attal said the “French Republic has come under attack”, pledging to find and punish the perpetrators.

Elite GIGN units were sent to the scene along with around 200 gendarmes as part of a plan Epervier (Sparrow hawk plan) granting police sweeping stop-and-search powers to find fugitives or abduction victims.

Police unions said their colleagues stood “no chance” given that they were travelling in an un-armoured van armed with simple hand guns against men carrying “weapons of war”.

The incident comes as a cross-party senatorial committee of inquiry into drug trafficking concluded earlier today that France is “submerged with drug trafficking” which is “infiltrating everywhere like an inexorably rising tide”.

The committee also warned that Macron’s anti-drugs plan to be presented shortly by the government is “meagre” and “not up to the task”.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, the French justice minister, said the country “is in mourning” as he confirmed the death of the two officers.

“Two men died, one of them leaving behind a wife and two children who were due to celebrate their 21st birthday in two days’ time”, he said.

“The other leaves behind a five-month pregnant wife, relatives, and, of course, friends,” he added. “My first thoughts are for them.”

Prison officers protest at the Bordeaux-Gradignan jail in Gradignan, outside Bordeaux, following the shooting

Prison officers gather as debris burns

Mr Dupond-Moretti, who appeared in shock, said: “The last deaths in the prison service date back to 1992,” and that the gunmen “are people for whom life means nothing”.

“They will be arrested, they will be tried and they will be punished in a way that is commensurate with the crime they committed.”

Pictured: Escaped prisoner Mohamed Amra, known as 'The Fly'

Mohamed Amra, 30, who reports say was the head of a narcotics network and nicknamed "La Mouche" (The Fly)

Amra tried to ‘saw through the bars of his cell’ two days ago

According to Le Parisien, Mohamed Amra “tried to saw through the bars of his cell two days ago”, citing a prison source.

He had since been placed in a disciplinary unit and his surveillance level had been raised to “Escort 3” - just below the “special surveillance” level.

Initially incarcerated at Baumettes prison, then at Santé prison, “the Fly” was then transferred to Évreux prison.

At the time of the attack, the prisoner, incarcerated at Évreux prison, was being transferred from Rouen, where he had been interviewed by prosecutors, back to Évreux.

Pictured: Police forensic investigation underway

Forensic teams work at the site of the ramming attack at the Incarville tollbooth which killed two police officers

Police officers inspect a burnt-out escape car that had been used during the attack this morning in the Eure region of northern France

Police officers stood ‘little chance against heavy weapons’

“This is a dark day for prison officers,” said Yoan Karar of the FO Justice union who said the slain officers were from the “PREJ”, the centre for judicial extractions.

Despite the fact that prison vans possess electronic toll tags to drive straight through, “they often have to slow down and the barrier is a weak spot”.

“Every day we escort inmates from one establishment to another or to the courthouse to be presented to a judge and unfortunately today one of these teams from the PREJ in Caen was attacked by a heavily-armed team,” he told French broadcaster BFMTV.

He said that the police officers stood “little chance against heavy weapons given that they only posess 9mm handguns even if they were wearing bullet-proof jackets”.

He said there was a problem recruiting officers for this particular section, notably due to a “lack of means at their disposal”.

He also condemned that inmates could gain information about their upcoming transfer by judges, particularly when it is for medical reasons. As a result some “feign illness” in order to get such information, he added, without saying whether this was the case here.

Watch: Armed assailants surround rammed prison van

France ‘submerged’ under ‘rising tide’ of drug trafficking

France is “submerged with drug trafficking” which is “infiltrating everywhere like an inexorably rising tide”, a cross-party senatorial committee of inquiry into drug trafficking concluded earlier today, warning that Macron’s anti-drugs plan to be presented shortly by the government is “meagre” and “not up to the task”.

Drugs are taking a growing hold on some of the most disadvantaged neighbourhoods, exposing their residents to an “unbearable daily life” punctuated by incivilities, insecurity and the deterioration of community facilities.

Ultra-violent settling of scores between rival gangs sometimes result in “the murder of collateral victims”.

France needs a US-style DEA to deal with the scale of the problem, the commission suggested.

They write of the “very high” risk of corruption of public and private officials, who are essential intermediaries in drug trafficking, adding that “France is (...) at a tipping point: we must act now to contain the contagion”.

The commission also noted that drug bosses are able to pull the strings from abroad “untroubled” from locations like Dubai.

French PM says ‘Republic has come under attack’

Following a minute’s silence in parliament, Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister, said: “The French Republic has come under attack.”

Speaking to MPs, he added, “Our justice system has come under attack. On behalf of the government, on behalf of us all, I would like to pay tribute to [the victims].

“Our sorrow is that of a whole country, a whole country shocked by this attack of unprecedented violence, by the brutality and cowardice of the perpetrators.”

Mr Attal, describing the crime as “despicable”, said “every effort” will be made to find the perpetrators.

“We are sparing no effort, no means. We will hunt them down, we will find them and I tell you, they will pay.

“We owe it to the victims. We owe it to their families and loved ones. We owe it to all the members of the prison service. We owe it to all the people of France,” he said to unanimous applause.

Reacting to the deaths, Eric Ciotti, the head of the opposition Right-wing Republicans party, said: “Another barrier has been crossed. This is an outburst of violence that must naturally be condemned...that must be fought by all means.”

“I hope that the perpetrators of this terrifying murder will be apprehended very quickly,” he added. “And that beyond that, there will be some form of awareness of the terrifying deterioration in security conditions in our country.”



Escaped inmate known ‘above all’ as a drug trafficker

Four days ago, Mohammed Amra was convicted by the Evreux court of burglary. He has also been indicted by the specialised inter-regional court in Marseille for “kidnapping leading to death”.

Amra was being held at the Evreux prison on suspicion of ordering a murder in Marseille on June 17 2022, according to RTL. On that date, the charred body of a man was found in a burnt-out vehicle in Le Rove, near Marseille. The victim had clearly been shot in the head beforehand.

According to the Paris public prosecutor’s office, which has taken over the investigation, the trafficker had been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment resulting in death by the Marseille JIRS (specialised inter-regional court).

He is above all known as a drug trafficker from Dreux, says RTL. The victim of the Marseille murder in June 2022 came from the same town in the Eure department.

According to the Paris public prosecutor’s office, Amra had DPS status (detainee under special surveillance), which “implies special security conditions, particularly during transfers”.

Fugitive ‘unfavourably known to the police’

According to France 3, the fugitive inmate is 30-year-old Mohamed Amra. He is reportedly very “unfavourably known to the police and judicial authorities”.

Linked to organised crime, he has been implicated in drug trafficking, as well as kidnapping, false imprisonment and attempted homicide.

He was labelled as a “particularly signalled” prisoner, meaning he should be handled with care, apparently due to the possibility of him attempting to escape.

Police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder in a criminal gang, as well as the acquisition of weapons of war.

Four days ago, Amra was convicted by the Evreux court of burglary. He has also been indicted by the specialised inter-regional court in Marseille for “kidnapping leading to death”.

Justice minister says ‘country is in mourning’

French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has just confirmed that two officers have died and three others are seriously injured - two in a critical condition. Earlier local police had said three officers had died.

“Our country is in mourning,” said the minister.

“This morning, during a judicial extraction between the Evreux judicial court and Rouen prison, a man escaped, and to carry out his escape, his accomplices did not hesitate to shoot at the police escorts with heavy weapons.

“Two men died, one of them leaving behind a wife and two children who were due to celebrate their 21st birthday in two days’ time”, he said.

“The other leaves behind a five-month pregnant wife, relatives, and, of course, friends,” he added. “My first thoughts are for them.”

“Also in my thoughts are the three injured, the three seriously injured who are currently in hospital,” he went on. “The prognosis for two of them is currently life-threatening”.

Mr Dupond-Moretti, who appeared in shock, added: “The last deaths in the prison service date back to 1992.” He announced that he would be travelling to Caen, northern France, where the slain officers were based, to meet their colleagues.

“These are people for whom life means nothing”, the minister said concerning the criminal commando. “They will be arrested, they will be tried and they will be punished in a way that is commensurate with the crime they committed.”



Police commander activates Sparrowhawk plan

The police commander of the Eure has activated a “plan Epervier”, or Sparrowhawk plan, which is a gendarmerie-led operation that puts all levels of command on alert and mobilises all units in the field for a given period within a defined area – in this case the Eure département.

The plan Epervier was used to track down the Kouachi brothers after the Charlie Hebdo attacks in 2015 and during the hunt for notorious armed robber Redoine Faïd in 2018

The area cordoned off by the gendarmes is criss-crossed to make it easier to locate a wanted person, whether they have been kidnapped or are on the run. Roadblocks have been set up all around the perimeter to control anyone wishing to enter or leave.

01:17 PM BST

Pictured: How the attack unfolded

Fugitive reportedly named by police

Citing several police sources, Le Figaro has named the fugitive only as Mohamed A. It said he was from the La Sablière district of Rouen and has several criminal convictions to his name. He is “not registered as a radicalised prisoner”.

The perpetrators of the van attack used one or more weapons of war, it reported.

“All our forces are mobilised to find him”, it cited a police source as saying.

Linda Kebbab, national secretary of the Unité police union, reacted: “What horror... What horror... No other words.”

The fugitive was born in 1994, according to a source close to the investigation. The case has been referred to the Central Office for Combating Organised Crime (OCLCO), the source added.

According to Le Figaro, the suspect is nicknamed “The Fly”.

Macron: ‘Justice can be done in the name of the French people’

Emmanuel Macron said the attack “comes as a shock to us all”.

“This morning’s attack, which cost the lives of prison officers, comes as a shock to us all,” the French president wrote on X.

“The nation stands by the families, the injured and their colleagues. Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of this crime so that justice can be done in the name of the French people. We will be implacable.”

L'attaque de ce matin, qui a coûté la vie à des agents de l'administration pénitentiaire, est un choc pour nous tous.



La Nation se tient aux côtés des familles, des blessés et de leurs collègues.



Tout est mis en œuvre pour retrouver les auteurs de ce crime… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 14, 2024

French interior minister confirms “several hundred” officers dispatched

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, announced the dispatch of “several hundred police officers and gendarmes” on his instructions following the attack.

“All means are being deployed to find these criminals,” said Mr Darmanin, who offered his “sincere and saddened condolences to the bereaved families and the staff of the justice ministry”.

Condoléances sincères et attristées aux familles endeuillées et aux agents du ministère de la Justice. Le plan « Épervier » a été déclenché. Tous les moyens sont mis en œuvre pour retrouver ces criminels. Sur mon instruction, plusieurs centaines de policiers et de gendarmes sont… https://t.co/KXzPJa0A2r — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 14, 2024

Escaped inmate now ‘the most wanted man in France’

The prisoner who escaped from the van was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by the Évreux magistrates’ court on Tuesday for aggravated robberies, including thefts from supermarkets and shops in the suburbs of Évreux between August and October 2019.

The suspect had also been indicted in Marseille for the “voluntary homicide” of a Dreux resident on June 17 2022 in Aubagne, in connection with drug trafficking.

He was held at Baumettes, La Santé and recently at Évreux prison, where he was sentenced last Tuesday. The man was not a particularly high-profile prisoner, said the French broadcaster BFMTV.

The broadcaster has said he is “the most wanted man in France”.

200 gendarmes mobilised

Some 200 gendarmes have been mobilised following the attack in Eure, the French broadcaster BFMTV has learned from a gendarmerie source. They come from the departments of Eure, Seine-Maritime, Calvados and Yvelines.

The site of the attack is on the outskirts of Rouen. According to BFMTV, the prisoner, aged around 30, was being transferred following a summons by an investigating magistrate as part of an attempted murder investigation.

“It was on the return to prison that the attack took place,” it said.

Pictured: Convoy attacked

The rammed French police van

A vehicle that was rammed into the police van

12:25 PM BST

A154 motorway closed

Helicopters were seen attempting to locate the suspects. Local gendarmes and officers from an elite GIGN swat team are also in the area.

The A154 motorway has been closed in the direction Évreux-Louviers at Junction 4 Louviers centre for an “indefinite period”, according to traffic information site Bison Futé.

Assailants arrived in two cars

The assailants arrived in two cars, one of which, a white Audi A5, has since been found burnt out in the commune of Vatteville. The second, a BMW 5 series, fled in the direction of Louviers and Evreux, Le Figaro reported.

Prisoner ‘has conviction for attempted murder’

The prisoner has a conviction for attempted murder, according to Le Parisien. In “circumstances unknown at this stage”, the prison administration van was attacked by four armed men in two vehicles, it reported.

‘Pump-action rifle’ used

A source told AFP that the officers “were killed by pump-action rifle fire when a van carrying a prisoner was attacked at around 11am with a ram car at the Incarville toll plaza in the Eure department”.