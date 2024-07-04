Watch: Moment jailed teacher buys £345 Gucci belt for her schoolboy victim

A teacher was captured on CCTV smirking after she bought a schoolboy a £345 Gucci belt.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of six sex offences with two schoolboys.

Joynes groomed both boys from the age of 15, taking one on a shopping trip and buying him a designer belt before they had sex at her apartment.

Joynes was seen smiling in security footage from inside the Selfridges of the Trafford Centre, Manchester, after purchasing the accessory for the child. The teacher is then seen walking with the child as he carries a Gucci bag back to her flat, where they have sex.

The moment Joynes was arrested was also released by police.

CCTV footage shows officers arriving at Joynes’ flat to arrest her. One officer is heard saying: “Given what’s happened, I know you’ve been sent home from school today, so you are under arrest at the moment on suspicion of sexual activity with a child.” Joynes then responds: “How did it come so far?”

Joynes denied her relationship with the first boy – known as Boy A – ever became sexual. She only had sex with the second boy, Boy B, after he had left school and she had been sacked from her job – therefore, it was legal because she was no longer in a position of trust.

Jailing her on Thursday, Her Honour Judge Cornell said the two boys had been “vulnerable” to advances from “older, attractive women” but as an adult she “should have known better”.

“It is not so much you have an attraction to young boys but their youth gives them characteristics you were attracted to,” the judge said.

“You liked that they were attracted to you and were boosted by their attention. You were always in control and able to call the shots.”

She described Joynes’s offending as a “gross breach of trust”.

Joynes was also made the subject of a restraining order and she will have to sign the sex offender register for life.

Boy A said Joynes was known in school for being “good-looking” and he told the jury that pupils called her ‘Bunda Becky’ - ‘bunda’ being slang for bum.

He’d got her phone number after she gave him the first ten digits of her phone number in class one day and “challenged” him to guess the rest.

They began messaging each other and arranged to meet up one Friday evening after school.

Joynes, who had felt “lonely” and “craved” attention following the ending of a nine-year relationship, took the boy to the Trafford Centre where she bought him the Gucci belt.

The boy then invented a cover story - telling his mother he was staying over at a friend’s house - and spent the night at Joynes’ apartment in Salford, where they had sex twice, which he said felt “weird” and “crazy”.

While there, Boy A had messaged a friend telling him he’d “just had sex with Miss Joynes” and he also sent a photo of the sleeping teacher, despite her telling him: “No one better find out.”

Rumours began circulating and on the Monday morning police were called to her school, along with Boy A’s “distraught” mother, and Joynes was arrested and suspended.