Watch moment King Charles heckled by Australian senator Lidia Thorpe: ‘You are not my King’

This is the moment senator Lidia Thorpe heckles King Charles during a reception in Australia’s parliament.

The monarch had just finished addressing lawmakers in Canberra on Monday (21 October) when Ms Thorpe shouted “This is not your land. You are not my King.”

She continued raising her voice in protest, saying “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us! Our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.

“You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty!”

Security stopped Ms Thorpe from getting close and ushered her out of the chamber as the King turned to talk to prime minister Anthony Albanese.