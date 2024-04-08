Watch the moment the total solar eclipse hit Northeast Ohio
News 5's Mark Johnson and Katie McGraw were live the moment the sun hit the path of totality during the total solar eclipse in Northeast Ohio.
News 5's Mark Johnson and Katie McGraw were live the moment the sun hit the path of totality during the total solar eclipse in Northeast Ohio.
Lisa Niemi Swayze also spoke out about the hate she got after she remarried following her husband's death
Graham shared a carousel of photos from her sun-drenched trip to Mexico
Insiders told The Washington Post of the former president’s supposed strategy to end Russia’s invasion.
The 61-year-old actor knows exactly what she’s doing.
Michael Santiago/Getty ImagesDonald Trump appears set to file a lawsuit against Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing his trial for alleged falsification of business records in order to cover up his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.The move, which comes one week before the trial is set to start, is a last-minute attempt to delay the trial or even see it thrown out, sources with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times Monday. Trump’s lawyers plan to file an appeals action
Former President Donald Trump raked in tons of campaign cash at a weekend Palm Beach fundraiser. His ultra wealthy donors should know better, writes Dean Obeidallah.
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
During the August 2017 total solar eclipse, the then-president went viral when he ignored all eclipse safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes
Kourtney is on vacation with Kim and Khloé in Turks and Caicos
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to backlash over comments she made following the Northeast earthquake.
Nearly 1 in 5 people who experience a suspected mini stroke will have a full-blown stroke within 90 days. Here are the symptoms to keep an eye on.
"This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks."
Rebecca Cook/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump, whose position on abortion has been unclear for the better part of his campaign, said Monday that abortion access should be decided on a state-to-state basis and punted on what he believes the cutoff should be.In a much-anticipated video posted to Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump boasted about getting Roe v. Wade overturned and said that because of the ruling, abortion is a state’s issue and that each state should decide its own law “by vot
Kerry Katona "went into psychosis" after she began "self-medicating" when her marriage to Brian McFadden ended.
Howard Kurtz hit Karoline Leavitt with a question about the former president likening himself to the late South African leader.
The legendary actor reflected on his life and career while celebrating his 70th birthday on social media.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Fried chicken is a popular favorite for many diners. Find out which chain restaurants serve the best and worst renditions, according to people just like you.
Do this the morning of your trip and thank yourself later.
Robert Downey Jr. is not closing the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he kicked off in 2008 with “Iron Man” and headlined for 11 years through 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Iron Man met his demise in that tentpole, but that has never stopped rumors from circulating that Marvel is trying to bring Downey back …