Watch: Moment woman steals gun from security guard and opens fire

Footage captures the moment a woman stole a gun from a security guard detaining her and opened fire on those around her in Chile.

The incident, which took place at Lo Valledor market in Santiago, left three people injured after the detainee slipped the gun from a guard’s holster and began shooting at anyone in close proximity.

The event was caught on camera by TVN, a Chilean public service broadcaster, which was running a livestream at the time of the shooting.

Three people were wounded in the attack, including a cameraman and a security guard. The cameraman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but his condition has since stabilised, according to reports by newspaper La Nación.

The video concludes with the woman being loaded into a car and driven away from the scene in police custody.