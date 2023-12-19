Watch: Mother and child miraculously escape serious injury as car overturns

A mother and child miraculously escaped serious injury after a car overturned into their path near a zebra crossing.

In dramatic footage, the Peugeot veers to the other side of the road and swerves to avoid oncoming traffic, striking a lamppost near a zebra crossing.

The car then overturns at speed, while a mother acts quickly to divert her pushchair to safety and is later seen outside a restaurant clutching her daughter.

The incident occurred on Warwick Road in Olton, Solihull, West Midlands, just after 4pm on Saturday.

A shop worker told BirminghamLive: “The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two.”

The infant and the driver of the car, who was described by police as a woman in her 40s, were taken to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham with non-life-threatening injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also confirmed that the infant’s mother was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The Peugeot driver, a woman in her 40s, suffered cuts and was spoken to at the scene by officers and is assisting with our enquiries. The woman and the child were left shaken but not physically injured.”

Police confirmed that an investigation was ongoing but no arrests have been made.