Watch Nancy Pelosi's DNC speech Wednesday night endorsing Kamala Harris

Ex-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was greeted with thunderous applause as she took the stage on the third night of the Democratic convention in Chicago.

During her speech Wednesday, Pelosi praised President Joe Biden’s administration as one of the most accomplished in modern times. She wholeheartedly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and lauded Harris’ choice to have Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz join her on the Democratic ticket.

Pelosi has represented California in the House of Representatives since 1987, ascending a prominent position in state politics by the time Harris made her own foray into public office. Pelosi and Harris both came up in San Francisco’s overwhelmingly Democratic yet highly competitive political culture.

Pelosi’s encouragement that Biden step aside from the presidential race last month is overwhelmingly considered the straw that broke the camel’s back in the president’s embattled final weeks as presumptive nominee. Her decision to step in has strained her relationship with some in the current administration, with some longtime Biden staffers making little effort to contain their anger. Others, namely those supportive of Harris, have praised Pelosi’s intervention.

Cheekier displays of Pelosi’s influence were seen during the convention’s first few days.

During the roll-call vote Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a rising star eyeing a presidential bid in 2028, introduced himself as “from the great state of Nancy Pelosi.” And among attendees, some wore pins of Pelosi’s face, her visage printed in a stark black-and-white proclaiming her “The Godmother” — an homage to “The Godfather” ’s patriarch character.

Poking fun at her political prowess, Pelosi even introduced herself as the “mother of dragons” ahead of her speech.

The DNC wraps on Thursday but not before Harris accepts the party’s presidential nomination on the convention’s final day.

What to know about Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Who is she? Pelosi served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, the first woman to do so. For 20 years, she has been a member of the Democratic House leadership and has long cemented her position as one of the most influential Democratic lawmakers and intraparty power brokers.

What role does she play ? Pelosi’s encouragement that Biden step aside from the race last month is seen as the final push ending his campaign — which both complicated her relationship with the president and opened the door to Harris’ Democratic nomination.

Key quote: “When the sun rose on Jan. 7, as our national anthem declared, we gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Now, in this election, we are called upon to do the same, to stand together, to reject autocracy, to choose democracy.”

