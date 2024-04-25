How to watch NFL Draft 2024: TV channel and live stream for first round pick today

The 2024 NFL Draft begins in Detroit later today.

It is the 89th annual draft as all 32 professional teams meet to select the greatest talents emerging out of college football. As with anything in the NFL, you can expect glitz and glamour.

The first pick - made by the Chicago Bears - is expected to come at around 1am BST on the morning of Friday 26 April before round two gets underway around midnight on Saturday.

The third and final round will be begin at around 5pm BST on Saturday 27 April, 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the action, as well as well as all of the build-up.

How to watch NFL Draft 2024

TV channel: In the UK, live coverage of the NFL Draft is available to watch via Sky Sports Action.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the Draft unfold live online via the Sky Go app.