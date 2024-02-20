How to watch Nintendo's Direct Partner Showcase: Switch games including Star Wars and South Park set for reveal

This Nintendo Direct is dubbed a ‘partner showcase’, suggesting we should expect more third-party previews than those of Nintendo’s titles (Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed its next Direct Partner Showcase will take place on Wednesday, February 21.

The show will last “around 25 mins” according to a Nintendo of America tweet. It says the show will focus on games from the “first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners”.

This Nintendo Direct is dubbed a “partner showcase,” suggesting we should expect more third-party previews than those of Nintendo’s titles.

The show will be available on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels from 2pm UK time.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Nintendo Switch games from the first half of 2024 that we already know about:

Slave Zero X (February 21)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (February 27)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (February 28)

Unicorn Overlord (March 8)

Princess Peach Showtime (March 22)

South Park: Snow Day (March 26)

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (March)

Tales of Kennera:Zau (April 23)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (April 23)

Braid: Anniversary Edition (April 30)

Sea of Stars (May 10)

We expect some of these titles may feature in Nintendo’s upcoming Direct show, although additional surprises are possible too.

Many upcoming Nintendo Switch games are without a specific release date, but may still land in the first half of 2024. As such, they are ripe for a moment under the spotlight on Wednesday.

However, don’t expect news about a new Nintendo Switch console. Bloomberg reported that this had been delayed until 2025, quashing numerous reports it was planned for 2024.

Nintendo traditionally holds one of these Direct showcases in February. These have previously been held on February 8, 2023, February 9, 2022, February 17, 2021, February 20, 2020, and so on. Only 2018 was missed out in recent years.

The last Nintendo Direct was held on September 14 and showcased Princess Peach: Showtime! and Paper Mario: The Thousands-Year Door, among other titles.