How to watch No. 11 South Carolina MBB at No. 13 Auburn today: TV, time, storylines

There won’t a bed of roses waiting for No. 11 South Carolina men’s basketball on Wednesday night. In fact, No. 13 Auburn is preparing to snap a historic seven-game win streak the Gamecocks are on and put the Tigers back in the running for first place in the SEC.

Here’s what to know ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup in Auburn, Alabama.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: No. 11 South Carolina (21-3, 9-2 SEC) vs. No. 13 Auburn (19-5, 8-3 SEC)

When: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT)

Where: Neville Arena (9,121) in Auburn, Alabama

TV Network: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, play by play; and John Sundvold, analyst)

Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite Radio: Sirius XM channel 386 or channel 976

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series, 30-19, including a 13-8 advantage at home. South Carolina fell to the Tigers last season at Colonial Life Arena, 81-66. The Gamecocks haven’t beaten Auburn since the 2018-19 season, a 80-77 victory in Columbia.

Top storylines of the game

Ranked vs. ranked: This is the first time this season South Carolina is playing against a ranked opponent as a ranked program. It’s also the first top 15 matchup the Gamecocks have played since facing Kentucky in the 1998 SEC championship game.

First place on the line: Coach Lamont Paris’ South Carolina team is tied for first in the conference with Alabama and could have full possession of first with a win over the Tigers. Auburn fell out of first in the SEC after losing to Florida on Saturday, but a win over the Gamecocks would make the two tied for second in the conference.





Defense first: South Carolina is second in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing just 64 points per game, while Auburn allows 67.1 points per game. The two teams are among five programs in the conference allowing under 70 points per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Johni Broome: USC freshman forward Murray-Boyles had a historic 31 points against Vanderbilt on Feb. 10, earning him his first SEC Freshman of the Week nod this season. He’ll help the Gamecocks manage Auburn’s leading scorer, Johni Broome, who’s averaged 16 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Point spread for the game

Auburn is a 12.5-point favorite for Wednesday night, with the over/under for total points scored set for 160.5.

Next four South Carolina games