WATCH NOW: Manning Award winner Jayden Daniels discusses prestigious honor with Cooper Manning

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt