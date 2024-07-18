Watch NY Republican Lee Zeldin's speech at the Republican National Convention

Lee Zeldin took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday to highlight his experience in Congress and the military, and why those have led the New York politician to support Donald Trump.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have more than 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

Watch Lee Zeldin's full speech here:

RNC live updates: Post-prison Peter Navarro, Kimberly Guilfoyle takes stage night 3

What to know about Lee Zeldin

A key figure in the New York Republican Party, Zeldin represented the Empire State's First District from 2015 to 2023. Zeldin won the Republican Nomination for governor in 2022, but ultimately lost to incumbent Kathy Hochul. Zeldin is a regular talking head in conservative media, with recent appearances on Fox News and The Charlie Kirk Show.

Key quote: "As a former 82nd Airborne paratrooper, I want a military focused on being the world's greatest fighting force, not it's biggest social experiment."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from start to finish, and you can watch it here starting Monday, July 15:

Updates from the RNC will be available at gopconvention2024.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lee Zeldin's speech at Republican National Convention: Watch