Watch: Obama makes suggestive joke about Trump’s ‘size’

Barack Obama set the crowd at the Democratic National Convention alight on Tuesday with a suggestive joke about Donald Trump’s manhood.

The former US president delivered a series of personal attacks on the “whining” and “childish” Republican presidential candidate, but drew particular attention to Trump’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes”.

Following the comment, Mr Obama motioned with his hands to indicate a few inches in front of the 50,000-strong audience in Chicago who erupted with laughter.

He then smiled and paused for several moments before adding: “It just goes on, and on.”

The provocative joke immediately drew criticism from conservative commentators, including Todd Starnes, who labelled it “weird” and “creepy”.

In Trump’s defence, Benny Johnson, a political commentator, accused the Democrats of bringing “rappers to their events to fill seats”.

However, Mr Obama’s remarks appeared to please Democrat supporters, with Don Lemon, former CNN host, posting on X:

Another social media user described it as the “biggest burn in political history”.

Mr Obama also seized on the moment to make a pitch for more mutual respect in politics, arguing it had become too polarised. “All of us, across the political spectrum seem so quick to assume the worst in others,” he said.

Trump, meanwhile, shared his mixed feelings about his former adversary.

“I like him, I think he’s a nice gentleman but he was very, very weak on trade if you take a look at what happened to our country trade-wise it was a disaster,” the former president said on Tuesday.

