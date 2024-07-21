Watch: Owners of designer dog appeal after hit-and-run near £1m home

The couple hold up a picture of the dog

A couple have launched a video appeal and hired a professional pet detective after their designer dog was killed near their £1 million home.

Bijoux, a chow chow-husky cross, is believed to have snuck through a gap in a hedge to chase after a fox before she was was found fatally injured by the side of a road on June 29.

A motorist, who has not been identified, stopped and picked up the black and grey dog and took her to a vet 10 miles away.

Bijoux was pronounced dead and her owners, Ian Clague, 62, and Dominika Sojka, 34, were contacted after the vet scanned the animal for a microchip.

It is not known if the man who took the nine-month-old dog to the vet had knocked her over in his car.

Ian Clague and Dominika Sojka have lost their dog, Bijoux - BNPS

Although he left his details with the vet, data protection laws prevent his name or contact number from being passed on to the couple.

Mr Clague, a businessman who owns and runs an engineering company, and Ms Sojka have urged the police to investigate the hit-and-run, so far to no effect.

The couple have paid “professional pet detective” Colin Butcher £2,250 to find out what happened to Bijoux.

Mr Butcher made a three-minute video appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time Bijoux was found which also included a direct appeal from Ms Sojka.

Bijoux was a cross between a chow chow and a husky - BNPS

In the video, Ms Sojka, a private jet broker, said: “Not knowing what happened to Bijoux is haunting me every night. I can’t sleep. Every time I look out of the window I think about Bijoux and what happened to her and it’s just breaking my heart.”

Posters have also gone up around the affluent Talbot Woods suburb of Bournemouth in Dorset with a photo of the dog.

The text reads: “Our dog Bijoux was killed in a hit-and-run accident near here. Did you see anything?”

Mr Butcher said he had found a witness who saw the aftermath of the collision. A white or silver car stopped close to a pedestrian crossing on Talbot Avenue, about 250 yards from her home.

A poster featuring a picture of the dog and an appeal for help

The witness reported hearing a dog howling outside her home and said she rushed out to find a smartly-dressed couple standing in the road looking at the ground in front of their car.

Miss Sojka has appealed for the couple to come forward.

Mr Clague and Miss Sojka, who are engaged, paid a dog breeder £2,000 for Bijoux when she was 10 weeks old.

In the short time they had her, the couple got the dog a pet passport and took it with them on holiday to Paris, the South of France, Italy and Scotland.

The couple also paid a pet cloning company to take samples of Bijoux’s DNA in the hopes of creating an almost identical dog.