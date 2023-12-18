Watch: Passenger jet blown around runway during high winds in Argentina

A parked plane was damaged when it spun around as a severe storm battered an airport in Argentina.

Footage shows the Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737-700 turning 90 degrees and crashing into an assortment of airport equipment at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery International Airport in Buenos Aires.

The plane sustained damage and its next scheduled flight to Mendoza Governor Francisco Gabrielli International Airport was cancelled while it was grounded for repairs.

In a statement, Aerolineas Argentinas said: ‘Aerolíneas Argentinas reports that due to the strong storm that mainly affected the operation of Aeroparque, 100 flights have been canceled so far, and the same number have suffered delays and rescheduling.’

The company said they may continue ‘making modifications and/or cancellations during the rest of the day, as a result of the impact caused by the early morning weather situation, as well as the intermittent closures of the airports due to electrical activity’.