WATCH: Passing shower possible Sunday, coastal low set to impact NC
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Sunday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Sunday morning forecast.
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
At least four people have died, thousands of homes have been damaged and hundreds have been evacuated from homes after flooding struck central and eastern Europe on Saturday
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
Which came first, the panels or the tree?
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess.
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday in the deep Atlantic Ocean, and while it was expected to slightly strengthen over the next few days, it appears to pose no threat to land.
Rescue services also rushed to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday asked an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted remaining Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the U.S.
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
Bryan Norcross analyzes remnants of Francine, tracking moisture near Caribbean
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.