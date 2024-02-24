How to watch PFL vs Bellator 2024: TV channel and live stream for huge MMA card tonight

Fighters from both the PFL and Bellator will come together to form a huge MMA card in Saudi Arabia later tonight.

It is the first time the Gulf State is hosting an event of this nature, one that pits champions against champions.

PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira headlines against Bellator champion Ryan Bader but there are a number of other fascinating fights to enjoy.

Women’s boxing sensation Claressa Shields also makes her return to the MMA too, while Biaggio Ali Walsh – the grandson of Muhammed Ali – is making his professional debut.

Here’s how to keep across all the action.

How to watch PFL vs Bellator 2024

TV channel: The action will be broadcast on DAZN. A subscription to the platform costs £19.99 per month in the UK.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online to subscribers across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.