Watch: Phyllis Kao, the viral auctioneer attracting Gen Z to Sotheby’s

Phyllis Kao has described her auctioneering style as that of an 'improvisational jazz performer' - Sotheby's

Sotheby’s will target Gen Z buyers on TikTok after an auctioneer became a viral hit on the social media channel.

Phyllis Kao wielded the gavel during an auction for a stegosaurus skeleton, her performance attracting millions of views on social media.

The viral sale reflects Sotheby’s strategy to attract young buyers to the auction room.

The 280-year-old auction house has been live streaming bidding and uploading footage of sales to TikTok in an experiment aimed at reaching “Zoomers” - those born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s.

Sotheby’s said the company was “always testing and iterating on content - and platforms - to find new, better ways of engaging the broadest audience on social”.

3.9m TikTok views

The strategy paid off with a live stream of Ms Kao handling the bidding on a 150 million-year-old stegosaurus unearthed by Jason Cooper, an American commercial palaeontologist.

Ms Kao began the bidding at $3 million and the sale - which reached a record winning price of $44.6 million (£34.3m), became a rapid-fire bidding war, which she calmly oversaw, adding her own commentary and directing the sale with elegant gestures.

Her performance had online appeal, with Sotheby’s clocking up 3.9 million TikTok views and earning 30,000 new TikTok followers in two days following the dinosaur sale.

At the Sotheby's podium, Ms Kao calmly oversees the rapid-fire bidding war for the stegosaurus skeleton - Sotheby's

The auctioneer has described her style as that of an “improvisational jazz performer”, who was “responding in the moment” with her own “riffs and solos”.

Ms Kao explained her approach in one Sotheby’s video, saying: “Taking a sale these days is different to 20 years ago. You have to be very comfortable on camera.”

‘Control the room’

She added: “There isn’t a set rule book. But there are a few boxes you could tick that could make it easier for you.

“You do need to have a facility with numbers, these are business decisions. You do have to have presence.

“You need to control the room. You need to have a bit of gravitas.”

She explained that she might switch from a “mother” persona to a more domineering “alpha” to get the best response from bidders. Being a no-nonsense “alpha”, she said, appears to ramp up the bids.

Ms Kao, having worn her hair loose in her first auction, now gets into “the zone” by tying her hair up ahead of every sale, adding to her unique look “in the box”, or at the podium.

She wears her grandfather’s rings for every sale, along with a “lucky watch”. Her gavel was given to her by Sotheby’s Brad Bentoff, her personal mentor.

Ms Kao said: “I suspect that every auctioneer has their set of lucky objects and talismans.”

Millenial bidders

The number of millennial bidders at Sotheby’s auctions has increased significantly in the past five years, with four times more bidders in their 20s and 30s than five years ago.

The auction house’s social media breakthrough came in 2023 when an auction for Freddie Mercury’s personal possessions went unexpectedly viral on TikTok.

Sotheby’s has now shared 23 auctions on the platform, begun a new series of YouTube videos featuring interviews with auctioneers, and will upload archival footage of vintage auctions from decades past.

Some of its TikTok hits include clips of a summer sale for Gustav Klimt’s Lady with a Fan, the work left on the Austrian artist’s easel at the time of his death. It sold for $108 million (£84m), making it the most valuable painting ever sold at an auction in Europe.

Another hit was a selection of short clips showing off the sound sculpture of Harry Bertoia, whose works can be manipulated to make bell-like noises.

Ms Kao’s success comes as more women have taken up the gavel in what had traditionally been the male-dominated world of auctioneering.

In 2021, Christie’s achieved gender parity for the first time, with equal numbers of men and women at the rostrum, and new female auctioneers helped the firm generate £2.5 billion in sales.

Camilla de Foresta, one of the new stars, said at the time: “To be a young auctioneer, and a female auctioneer – you feel that you don’t want to make a mistake. You are very, very, very focused because you consider being in charge to be a chance. You don’t want to disappoint your colleagues, you don’t want to disappoint the head of sales.”