Watch: Plane crashes into Brazil highway killing two

A plane crashed into a bus on a busy highway in Sao Paulo on Friday, killing two people and leaving six others injured, the local fire brigade said.

The two bodies were found charred in the fuselage of the Beech King Air F90 aircraft that took off from Sao Paulo bound for the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, according to local authorities.

They said that the plane crashed on the Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue and then hit the bus.

Tarcisio de Freitas, the Sao Paulo governor, wrote on social media: “Unfortunately we started the day with this tragic plane crash.” He added that the victims were the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

He said: “It is worth highlighting the quick action of the fire department, which extinguished the flames in just a few minutes and prevented this tragedy from being even greater.”

Images on local media showed the plane’s fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The avenue is home to office buildings, with a key bus, train and subway station nearby.

It is still unclear what caused the plane to lose altitude and crash less than three miles from the private airport from which it had departed.

According to the fire brigade, a woman who was travelling on the bus and a biker struck by a piece of equipment were taken to hospital. Four others sustained minor injuries.