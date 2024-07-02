WATCH: Pleasant Tuesday, meanwhile Beryl is now a Category 5 hurricane
WATCH: Pleasant Tuesday, meanwhile Beryl is now a Category 5 hurricane
WATCH: Pleasant Tuesday, meanwhile Beryl is now a Category 5 hurricane
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status as it crosses islands in the southeastern Caribbean.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
“As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”
Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful
Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful
A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Experts say Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect.
Flash flooding hits Ruidoso leaving mud and debris across the area
Hurricane Beryl broke records as the earliest Category 4 storm recorded in the Atlantic
Five fishing boats were completely destroyed in a fire at the Magdalen Islands' Grande-Entrée wharf Sunday morning. The fire department received a call around 4:20 a.m. about burning boats at the Magdalen Islands' largest fishermen wharf. The fires were under control as of 7:30 a.m., though three boats sank, two others were burned to a crisp and others suffered minor damage, said Antonin Valiquette, the mayor of the Magdalen Islands. No one was injured."It hurts not only the fishermen and owners
Part of Highway 7 in the Northwest Territories has been closed because of "extreme" wildfire activity along the highway.Wildfire FS008-24, which was previously under, has flared up due to hot, dry conditions and heavy winds over the weekend, according to N.W.T. Fire.Highway 7 is closed between the Nahanni Butte access road and Checkpoint according to the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure."The road will remain closed overnight, and ground crew will reassess by 10 a.m. on July 1," the department
At least four people have died and another is missing due to flooding this weekend in southern Switzerland, according to local police and Swiss state media.
A shelf cloud was spotted above Cheyenne, as southeastern Wyoming braced for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, June 30.This mesmerizing timelapse footage was captured by National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Angela Mose and shows swirling storm clouds approaching the city.The NWS issued severe thunderstorm alerts for the area, warning of quarter-sized hail and gusts reaching 80mph.The weather agency added that “strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are all hazards,” going into Monday. Credit: National Weather Service via Storyful
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday. The bodies of three people were recovered following a landslide in the Fontana area of the Maggia valley in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton (state) on the southern side of the Alps. Storms and heavy rain pounded southern and western Switzerland on Saturday and overnight.
Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph Sunday morning, as it made its way toward the Windward Islands. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa reports.
A spring-like start to summer may turn around across much of Canada this month