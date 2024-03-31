Watch: Police on horseback chase suspected shoplifter in New Mexico

Body cam footage captured the moment a suspected shoplifter was chased and detained by police on horseback in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 20.

According to the Albuquerque police department, officers were notified that the suspect stole from a Walgreens and then responded to the incident.

The video shows what police say is a 30-year-old man moving away from officers as they tell him that he is being detained. The man was seen trying to cross a street before other mounted officers surrounded him and put handcuffs on him.

Authorities said the man stole $230 worth of merchandise from the store and was charged with shoplifting, evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia.