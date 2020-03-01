Watch Prince William Excitedly Cheer on His Favorite Soccer Team at Wembley Stadium

Prince William showed his support for his favorite soccer club’s Carabao Cup Finals match at Wembley Stadium Sunday.

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted watching the Aston Villa vs. Manchester City game from the stands. William, who rooted for Aston Villa, stayed low-key, dressed in a black jacket and black baseball cap.

During the game, William was caught on camera standing up and cheering for the team. Unfortunately, William’s attendance did not bring good luck to Villa, as they lost 2-1.

Villa coach Dean Smith told Football Daily after the game that William stopped by the team’s locker room before kick-off.

“He came to wish us well and we are thankful for that,” Smith said.

“He just came in and told the players about the history of the football club and why he was a supporter,” he continued. “I was at an unveiling on Wednesday and managed to get two minutes with him and he told me he was coming to the game and I invited him down.”

William has long been a fan of soccer in the U.K. In January, he was hosted by Everton FC for his Heads Up campaign, which works to put mental well-being on an equal footing with physical health.

During the event, William met some of the club’s first-team players to talk about the importance of encouraging men to feel more at ease about discussing their mental health.

Heads Up runs for the length of the soccer season, culminating in the FA Cup final at London’s Wembley Stadium in late May. William hopes that the popularity of the sport in Britain will help engender important conversations around the country about well-being, and help guide people to places where they can get support.

“In life as in football we all go through highs and lows. We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things, “William said in a PSA that was played before every soccer match in January.

William’s son Prince George has also taken after his father when it comes to his love for soccer.

The 6-year-old royal was seen bouncing up and down in his seat while watching an Aston Villa game last fall as William excitedly explained what was happening to his son.