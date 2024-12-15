Watch: Protester scales Trafalgar Square tree dressed as Father Christmas

X / F4JOfficial

A Fathers4Justice protester dressed as Father Christmas has scaled the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square.

The campaign group claimed one of its supporters had climbed the tree in central London on Sunday morning.

The protester, who has been named as Chris Todd by Fathers4Justice, staged the protest on the Norwegian spruce at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.

Along with his red and white costume, Mr Todd was brandishing a poster with the face of Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, on the front.

Perching on one of the tree’s branches, he held out the poster which read: “Put the father back into Xmas.”

Fathers4Justice, which often uses stunts to fight for changes in legislation on fathers’ rights, said that Mr Todd scaled the tree after “being denied access to his daughter since August 2024 – despite there being a court order”.

They claimed that the 35 year-old, who also held up a photo of himself and his daughter, will be staying in the tree until Christmas Day.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 9.35am on Sunday police were informed that a man had climbed up a Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square.

“He remains up the tree and officers are on scene monitoring the situation.”

‘Blood on his hands’

LBC News, the radio station, reported that the protester was shouting: “Keir Starmer has blood on his hands.”

In other footage circling on social media, two police officers can be seen trying to get the protester to come down from the tree.

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is one of London’s biggest festive attractions. It has been gifted by Norway every year since 1947.

This year’s edition is a 60-year-old tree from Grefsenkleiva, in Oslo’s Forest, and stands at 20 metres high.

Mr Todd had to climb over fencing protecting the tree in order to gain access to it.

Fathers4Justice protesters often carry out stunts dressed in costumes to make their demands.

The campaign group was founded by Matt O’Connor in 2001 after he was denied access to his children following his divorce.

In the past, protesters have scaled the Houses of Parliament and chained themselves to statues.

Some 20 years ago, four protesters each dressed as Father Christmas closed the Second Severn Crossing bridge between England and Wales with one of their stunts.