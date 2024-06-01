How to watch Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing today

Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 takes centre stage in Saudi Arabia tonight as one of the most intriguing and unique events in recent boxing history.

The best of Frank Warren’s stable will meet their rivals from that of Eddie Hearn in a team event held across four different weight classes and decided by a point-scoring system, with the two biggest British promoters to put their new-found friendship aside in pursuit of ultimate glory.

Matchroom captain Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang headline the card in one of two massive heavyweight fights, with both men badly needing a win and the ‘Bronze Bomber’ having stated this week that he may well retire if he loses again at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena.

The IBF interim title and a likely shot at Anthony Joshua for the full belt at Wembley Stadium in September will be on the line when Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic go head to head.

Queensbury skipper Hamzah Sheeraz battles Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams in a middleweight showdown, while Raymond Ford defends his WBA featherweight title against Nick Ball and Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards also clash in a light-heavyweight contest.

Also fighting tonight is Dmitry Bivol, who mounts yet another defence of his WBA light-heavyweight title against Malik Zinad, having seen a blockbuster undisputed tussle with Artur Beterbiev postponed due to the latter’s knee injury.

How to watch Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5

TV channel: The Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 event is being broadcast live in the UK via DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office, at a cost of £21.99.

Live stream: Live coverage for those who have bought the event can also be found online via the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: You can follow every fight live tonight with Standard Sport’s blog.

