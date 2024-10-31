Watch Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff Perform 'Man of the House' with Broadway Cast of “Romeo + Juliet”

The song is one of a few new original tunes Antonoff penned for the revival of William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy, now playing at New York City's Circle in the Square Theatre

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Rachel Zegler is showing off her incredible vocals.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the West Side Story actress, 23, was joined by Jack Antonoff, 40, to perform "Man of the House" — which is among a handful of songs he's written for Broadway's Romeo + Juliet revival, directed by Sam Gold.

Antonoff was on piano for the performance, as Zegler sang lyrics including, "How sweet / You're the man of the house to me / I watch you from the window and I see / The good in you / The good in me / That's who you are and what I need / It's what I need."

The pair were joined on stage by some of the cast of the latest version of William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy; which stars Zegler and Heartstopper breakout Kit Connor, 20, in the titular roles at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.

Antonoff's work on the Romeo + Juliet tracks marks the first time he's composed for Broadway. “Man of the House” was released on Friday, Oct. 25 via Shadow of the City; a record label the prolific producer founded as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Kit Connor (Romeo) + Rachel Zegler (Juliet) in 'Romeo + Juliet'

The song's release coincided with the play’s opening night, which took place on the evening of Oct. 24, marking both Antonoff and Zegler’s official Broadway debuts.

The play's Gen-Z-led cast also includes Gabby Beans (as Mercutio/The Friar), Tommy Dorfman (as The Nurse/Tybalt), Nihar Duvvuri (as Balthazar), Sola Fadiran (as Capulet/Lady Capulet), Daniel Bravo Hernández (as Abraham), Taheen Modak (as Benvolio), Jasai Chase-Owens (as Gregory) and Gían Pérez (as Samson/Paris/Peter).

Understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez round out the team.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Jack Antonoff at the opening night of Broadway's 'Romeo + Juliet' revival on Oct. 24, 2024

Romeo + Juliet, first published in 1597, follows the tragic romance of two Italian teens from feuding families. The beloved tale has been told on Broadway in nearly 40 previous productions, including its most recent revival in 2013 that starred Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad.

Tickets for Romeo + Juliet, which will run through Feb. 16, 2025, are now on sale.

