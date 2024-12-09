WATCH: Rain overnight into early Monday, mild start to the week

CBC

RCMP say one of two men charged in relation to a homicide on White Bear First Nation has been taken to custody.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, was arrested on Dec. 7, according to a Sunday news release from RCMP. He is charged with second-degree murder.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.The other suspect, Dwanye Maxie, 26, is still on th