WATCH: Rainy May Afternoons Continue in North Carolina, Isolated Severe Storm Risk Saturday
Areas of fog are likely to start Friday morning. A few stray showers are still possible by midday and more scattered storms are likely late day.
Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.
Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.
Dawn the moon bear is thriving at Animals Asia's Tam Dao sanctuary in Vietnam after her rescue from a bear bile farm
Viewers of this “extremely rare” footage express concern about the cheetahs crossing this African river due to the danger of crocodiles.
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba
An encore of Thursday’s stormy weather could bubble on the eastern Prairies as folks kick off the long holiday weekend
Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
China's BYD Auto launched its all-new Shark plug-in hybrid pickup truck on Tuesday with 430 horsepower and has 62 miles of all-electric range.
FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days and may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu
Only 25 of the blind animal have ever been found, researchers said.
An extinct-in-the-wild chick has successfully hatched. The birth marks a key milestone of an ambitious project to return the species to the wild. The female sihek, also known as Guam kingfisher, hatched on 28 April at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas. Known as sihek by the indigenous Chamorro people, the species once flourished on the North Pacific island of Guam. However, the accidental introduction of the brown tree snake to the island in the 1940s wiped out many native birds, bats and lizards. The last wild sighting of sihek was in 1988 and the birds are now considered Extinct in the Wild by the IUCN. There are currently only 141 sihek left in the world, all under human care. Now the Sihek Recovery Program is working to establish a temporary wild population on the island of Palmyra Atoll where there are no invasive snakes or other predators such as rats - before their eventual return to Guam. With only 45 breeding females left in the world, the female chick is vital to restore this species back to the wild.