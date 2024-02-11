WATCH: Rainy Monday, flood and storm threat
Several quakes hit the western half of the United States on Friday, with widespread shaking felt across Hawaii and southern California
We’re watching the progress of a storm expected to develop south of the border in the coming days. The nor'easter is expected to arrive on the East Coast in time for Valentine's Day, so don't make any plans, just yet.
North Carolina aquarium staff were puzzled by when a stingray became pregnant in a male-free tank.
“With all the recent fronts we’ve had blow through, this is typically what happens.”
A developing nor’easter will bring the threat for heavy snow and high winds to portions of Atlantic Canada through the middle of the week
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
Research established that gray wolves in Chernobyl have altered immune systems, similar to cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment.
Pictou County has made significant progress in cleaning up after last weekend's winter storm that left parts of the county impassable and trapped residents in their homes, according to the municipality's warden.Robert Parker said heavy equipment in use in the area has led to a significant improvement.Parker said Premier Tim Houston promised him all of the roads in the area would have at least one pass of a snowplow by midnight Thursday."That doesn't mean they're passable," Parker said. "That jus
Severe thunderstorms capable of unleashing hail and tornadoes are set to thrash parts of the central Gulf Coast Sunday before spreading into the Southeast, with snow expected to sweep into the Northeast through the beginning of the week.
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support. An unseasonably warm winter, intensified by human-caused climate change, has left many remote First Nations cut off from an essential road network built over frozen land, lakes and rivers. The situation has prompted recent state of emergency declarations by First Nations in Manitoba and Ontario,
An explosion that blew a hole in a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was linked Saturday to the massive storm that brought 150 centimetres of wet, heavy snow to Cape Breton's largest municipality last weekend. Chris March, acting fire chief of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said in an interview that it's believed slabs of snow slid from the roof of the Silver Birch Manor in Sydney, N.S., and fell on fuel lines connected to three propane tanks alongside the building — whi
The federal government is disputing claims made by a Yukon First Nation that work to clean up the Mount Nansen mine site is riddled with problems.In a complaint filed to the Yukon Water Board last year, the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation (LSCFN) states its rights are being violated. The First Nation singles out the federally-funded company tasked with cleaning up the site — the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership — and also trains the dispute at the territorial and federal governme
The pinyon pines and juniper trees that fill the high desert, seen by many as an invasive scourge, are drawing interest as a source of renewable energy.
The Biden administration's pause on new LNG export licenses has reignited debates over LNG's environmental impact, with recent research suggesting it may be more harmful than coal due to its production lifecycle and methane emissions.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries. The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along t
A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed seven people overnight, including three children, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday. Civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district of the city was hit, causing a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses, he said. In a Facebook post, Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Police, cited a local resident as seeing “a true hell: first the fuel flowed, then everything caught fire.”
NEW YORK — Things have been heating up in New York City ahead of Valentine’s Day, but forecasters warn the warm weather isn’t here to stay. Temperatures in the Big Apple hit the high 50s Saturday, and even low 60s in some spots, tying the all-time high for the day, according to AccuWeather. The previous record, set just last year in Central Park, was 61 degrees. Forecasters noted that many ...
The N.W.T.'s wolf management program will collar its final group of wolves this March.The five-year program, which has stirred up some controversy over the years, is a part of a larger effort to deter wolves from preying on the Bathurst and Bluenose East caribou herds, which have experienced a steep decline over the past decade.The program includes both collaring, for research and monitoring of wolves, and a wolf-harvesting component.The goal is to place up to 15 GPS collars on wolves in the Nor
Unpaid groups carry out vital work to help Northern Ireland's under-threat species.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the steel industry is responsible for about 7% of annual global carbon dioxide production. An International Energy Agency report said the iron and steel sector needs to accelerate decarbonizing efforts in order to get on track with net zero emissions by 2050.