Watch Raptors coach Nick Nurse join Arkells onstage at sold out show

After the Toronto Raptors' historic NBA finals win earlier this month, Hamilton-based band Arkells made head coach Nick Nurse an offer:

The band made good on its promise Saturday night at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, inviting Nurse on stage to play guitar on Stevie Wonder's hit Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).

The crowd, predictably, went absolutely nuts.

Nurse could be seen with a guitar gig bag slung over his shoulder heading to and from games throughout the NBA playoffs — something that wasn't lost on frontman Max Kerman.

"As massive Raptors fans, we noticed he had a guitar with him wherever he went, and must've been practicing throughout the whole championship run," Kerman told CBC in an email.

"We figured he deserved a shot at the real thing. And you know what? That practice paid off! It was a thrill to have him up onstage with the whole gang. He was awesome."

It's no secret the band is full of rabid sports fans, especially Kerman, who has loved the Raptors from a very young age.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy on June 13.