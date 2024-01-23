Watch: What it’s really like in your living room when an earthquake hits

Footage has revealed what it’s like in your living room when an earthquake hits.

The video, which was filmed from an apartment in China’s western Xinjiang region during a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, shows sofas and vases rocking, and water sloshing over the side of an open fish tank. With each jolt, the goldfish almost fly out.

The powerful earthquake rocked Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture at around 2am local time on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to more than 120 buildings. According to local authorities, 47 houses collapsed and six people were hurt, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

Chandeliers swung, buildings were evacuated and a media office building near the epicentre shook for a full minute. The tremors also caused power lines to be downed, but electricity was quickly restored. More than 1,000 rescue workers arrived at the region, which is populated mostly by Uyghurs, to clear rubble and set up tents for those displaced.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range, and tremors were felt hundreds of miles across the Xinjiang region and in the neighbouring countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The earthquake is the latest in a series of natural disasters to hit China, including a landslide which buried 47 people and killed eight on Monday. The country’s western regions are currently in the grip of freezing conditions predicted to plummet as low as -18C this week.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.