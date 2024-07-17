Watch Rep. Nancy Mace's speech at the Republican National Convention

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday to discuss her experiences from dropping out school to being a single mother.

Mace has served as a representative for South Carolina's 1st congressional district since 2021, becoming the first Republican woman elected to Congress from the state. Previously, she was a representative in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2018 to 2020.

Mace publicly condemned Trump following the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack but later voted against his impeachment. She also supported the former president when he was criminally indicted and endorsed him in the 2024 Republican primaries. With Trump's endorsement, she won re-election during primaries in June, beating out Kevin McCarthy-backed challenger Catherine Templeton.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

