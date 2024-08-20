Watch Rep. Robert Garcia's speech Monday at the DNC convention in Chicago

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia was among the featured speakers Monday night to open the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Garcia used his speech Monday to explore his personal experience, with COVID both as mayor, as the son ofa healthcare worker and a son who lost two parents to the pade

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Who is he : Robert Garcia is a US Rep. from Southern California and former two term Mayor of Long Beach

What role he plays : Garcia is president of the Democratic Freshman class and a ranking member of the National Security, Border and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Oversight Committee

Key quote: "While schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump downplayed the virus. He told us to inject bleach into our bodies. He peddled conspiracy theorties across the country. We lost hundreds of thousands of Americans and our economy collapsed"

When and where is the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

